Steelers Starting DB Suffers Knee Injury Against Jets
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of the regular season, with safety DeShon Elliott suffering what appeared to be a knee injury during the second quarter of Week 1 against the New York Jets.
Elliott left the field after a running play where his knee appeared to fold in an awkward angle. He was able to stand up but looked in visible pain and fustration, throwing his helmet as trainers ran onto the field to evaluate him.
He was taken to the blue medical tent immediately for further evaluation. He left the medical tent and returned to the sideline after being checked out by trainers.
The Steelers announced shortly after that Elliott was doubtful to return to the game due to a knee injury.
Elliott signed a two-year extension this offseason, becoming a long-term staple for the Steelers' secondary. In his first year in Pittsburgh, he became one of their biggest factors on defense, finishing second in tackles behind inside linebacker Patrick Queen.
Without Elliott, the Steelers will turn to a limited safety room. Juan Thornhill is the other starter, with Chuck Clark as their backup. However, Miles Killebrew is the only other safety on the roster, meaning cornerback Jalen Ramsey will need to adjust where he plays.
Pittsburgh's game plan coming into the season was to have Ramsey play both cornerback and safety this season, but Elliott was viewed as the primary option next to him. Without him, Thornhill will need to fill the role, but Pittsburgh could get creative with using Brandin Echols, who is the backup cornerback, more and using Ramsey as their safety.
The Steelers defense came into the game without two of their key pieces on defense as rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was ruled out with a knee sprain and outside linebacker Nick herbig suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason and despite being listed as questionable, was unable to go for Week 1.
