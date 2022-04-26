Steelers Landing Malik Willis Becoming a Trend

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their eyes on a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Malik Willis seems to be their guy. And as of late, the expectation that they'll land the Liberty QB at pick No. 20 is growing.

First, it was ESPN's Todd McShay who said his sources are claiming Willis will be the first quarterback off the board at the Steelers' pick.

"As it stands right now, my sources don't believe there is a team in the top 19 picks that will be drafting a QB," McShay wrote. "There's always a shock on draft night, and teams always look to trade up for a signal-caller, but the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 is the first spot I'm hearing serious QB consideration."

Now, it's Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer who believes Willis is coming to Pittsburgh with the 20th pick.

"I figure I’ll just stick with a connection I’ve heard made since January and February," Breer wrote in his latest mock draft. "The rumors then held that Mike Tomlin and OC Matt Canada have wanted a mobile quarterback, and were willing to bend the offense creatively to accommodate one, and here sits Willis for them late in the first round."

Breer has Willis as the second quarterback to be taken after the New Orleans Saints selected Kenny Pickett at pick No. 19.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the team will make calls before the draft about the value of trading up, but won't make a move to reach on a position of need.

If they can sit at 20 and still get their favorite quarterback, it's a win in their book.

