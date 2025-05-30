Steelers QB Speaks at Donald Trump Event
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is working toward winning the starting job this season, and is embracing his city off the field as well.
The 29 year old spent the weekend speaking at the US Steel-Nippon merger event in Pittsburgh with President Donald Trump. Rudolph was seen joining the crowd with Steelers safety Miles Killebrew, sitting alongside steel workers. Rudolph then took the stage alongside Trump.
Rudolph spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Steelers, stepping in for an injured Ben Roethlisberger and then to replace Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky as the starter. He holds a 8-4-1 record as Pittsburgh starting quarterback.
Rudolph spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, heading to the AFC South on a one-year deal. He finished the season starting five games and going 1-4.
Throughout his NFL career, he’s thrown for 4,615 yards and 28 touchdowns to 20 interceptions.
The Steelers are still expecting an answer from Aaron Rodgers, but is viewing Rudolph as their starter in the meantime. The team is confident Rodgers will eventually choose to sign there, but have made it known that if he does not, they will add another veteran. Still, Rudolph would likely hold the advantage over whomever arrived before the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!