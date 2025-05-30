Report: Steelers Calling About Buccaneers WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain on the lookout for offensive reinforcements as they look to fill the hole left by George Pickens, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7.
In the wake of ESPN's Adam Schefter revealing that Pittsburgh had conversations with the Miami Dolphins regarding a trade for Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith, Zachary Smith of the "Steelers Afternoon Drive" podcast reported that the team has also called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and checked in on the availability of wide receiver Trey Palmer.
The Buccaneers' receiving corps, which features future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, is rather crowded at the moment, meaning Palmer could be the odd man out.
Palmer appeared in nine games for LSU as a true freshman in 2019, finishing with one catch for six yards and a punt return touchdown while playing alongside the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow as the program went 15-0 and won the national title.
He'd rack up a combined 452 yards and three touchdowns on 40 catches between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns before transferring to Nebraska. Palmer blossomed with the Cornhuskers, turning in a 1,043-yard campaign with 71 receptions and nine scores, and would go on to be selected by Tampa Bay in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He appeared in all 17 games (eight starts) as a rookie and recorded 385 yards on 39 catches to go with three touchdowns. Palmer's numbers dropped quite a bit in 2024 though, as he hauled in just 12 passes for 172 yards and a score while playing 30 percent of the offensive snaps. The 24-year-old also returned 17 punts for 136 yards.
Palmer is under contract for the next two seasons, accounting for cap hits of $1.074 million and $1.189 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively, per Over the Cap.
As the Steelers look to add a complementary piece alongside DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods and Roman Wilson in their receiver room, Palmer is a sensible target given his production as a rookie and the fact that they wouldn't have to part with significant draft capital in order to land him.
