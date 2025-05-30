Former Seahawks WR Slams Steelers' DK Metcalf
A former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver isn't too upset that the team opted to trade DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During an appearance on the "Brock and Salk" podcast, Bryan Walters deemed Metcalf "slightly overrated" while stating that Seattle's receiving corps is in a better spot following substantial turnover this offseason.
"I've been very vocal about kind of my thoughts on DK as a wide receiver... and you know, maybe I'll be a little nice I guess, but slightly overrated,” Walters said. “I think he's gonna do well in Pittsburgh, but at the same time I just think that they really revamped this wide receiver room to fit that [Klint] Kubiak scheme and a lot of guys that are better route runners and guys that just kinda complement each other. I think [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] and Cooper Kupp are gonna be so fun to watch together."
Walters and Metcalf never crossed paths with the Seahawks, as the former played for the team from 2012 to 2014 while the latter entered the league as a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2019. The latter was one of the faces of the franchise for over half a decade, however, which makes the former's comments all the more peculiar.
Since his rookie year, Metcalf has posted the 12th-most receiving yards in the league with 6,324 while tying for the fifth-most receiving touchdowns with 48.
The 27-year-old decided it was time for a change of scenery by requesting a trade back in March, and he got his wish upon being sent to Pittsburgh for a package that included a 2025 second-round pick.
Metcalf's locked in for the long haul with the Steelers, as he agreed to a new four-year contract worth $132 million that ranks fourth in both total value and average annual value among all players at the position.
Pittsburgh clearly doesn't agree with Walters' assessment of Metcalf's game, and the organization sure seems thrilled to have him in the building as its No. 1 receiver.
