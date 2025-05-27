Steelers Start OTAs Without Aaron Rodgers
As the Pittsburgh Steelers begin OTAs, there's still no sign of Aaron Rodgers.
Mason Rudolph, rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard and Skylar Thompson remain the only quarterbacks under contract in Pittsburgh as the offseason program kicks into gear for the team's veterans.
There had previously been some hope that Rodgers would end his tenure in free agency and ink a deal with the Steelers before OTAs started as a means of getting his feet wet and acclimating himself to his new surroundings, but that scenario hasn't played out as of yet.
Rodgers' disdain for OTAs and minicamp is no secret, as he skipped out on the latter last year while a member of the New York Jets in favor of a trip to Egypt, and he pulled the same stunt with the Green Bay Packers in 2021.
Pittsburgh's remained patient throughout the entire ordeal and seemingly haven't pushed for a decision from Rodgers, but the clock is certainly ticking.
The organization didn't necessarily put all of their eggs in one basket at the quarterback position, signing Mason Rudolph as a viable bridge-type starter who could step in and run the offense while also taking a prospect in Howard who's already turned some heads, but it's clear that Rodgers is their No. 1 choice.
The Steelers have long profiled as his likeliest destination, and with teams such as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants dropping out of the running, Rodgers simply doesn't many, if any other options.
The four-time MVP has hammered home the point that his personal life is taking up a majority of his attention, which is obviously an understandable standpoint.
As Pittsburgh ramps up its preparations for the 2025 campaign, however, it needs this situation to come to a head in the near future. Patience is beginning to wear thin, and the team needs a commitment from Rodgers as soon as possible before pivoting and potentially moving on if it comes down to it.
