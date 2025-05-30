Steelers Get Support From Hall of Fame QB
There's been some general skepticism regarding whether or not Aaron Rodgers could still lead a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Super Bowl at 41-years-old, but he received a vote of confidence from a player who accomplished something similar within the last decade.
In an interview with 97.1 The Fan at the Memorial Tournament, Hall of Famer Peyton Manning declared that Rodgers is still a championship-caliber quarterback while also stating that the four-time MVP has one of the greatest arms of all-time.
“Look, the guy’s super talented, probably has arguably one of the best arms of all-time," he said. "He’s just kind of elastic. I don’t have any insight on that, hopefully he gets with a team soon and kind of gets going. It’ll be fun to see him back on the field.”
Manning won two Lombardi Trophies throughout his prolific career, with the first coming as a member of the Indianapolis Colts during the 2006 campaign before doing so once again at 39-years-old in his final season with the Denver Broncos in 2015.
While he was several years younger than Rodgers will be throughout the 2025 season, it's a pertinent example that proves an older signal caller can still climb to those heights in the swan song of their careers.
Manning was largely propped up by an elite Denver defense that year, however, as he threw for 2,249 yards, nine touchdowns and 17 interceptions over 10 regular season games.
The Steelers, while still boasting a talented roster, don't have quite the same amount as the Broncos did that season and thus can't afford for Rodgers' play to drop off a cliff next season should he sign with the team.
He did prove that he still has something left in the tank last year with the New York Jets, posting 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go alongside a 63.0 percent completion rate, but there's no telling when he'll hit the proverbial wall.
Rodgers, who defeated the Steelers while with the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV, has yet to make a free agency decision. Pittsburgh surely would've preferred to have him in the building for OTAs, which began this week, but it still appears willing to wait the situation out considering he gives the team their best chance of contending in 2025.
