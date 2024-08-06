Former Steelers QB Taking Over Titans Competition
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers once thought Mason Rudolph was their quarterback of the future. Despite showing some flashes over the years, the former third-round pick never became the QB the Steelers hoped for. He played his final season in Pittsburgh last year, playing in four games and tossing three touchdowns.
Looking for a new opportunity, Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans. He joins a QB room brimming with opportunity. The Titans are expected to start youngster Will Levis in 2024, but that isn't set in stone.
According to Titans' beat writer Jim Wyatt, Rudolph is impressing in training camp. So much so, that he may have earned the back-up position on the team's depth chart. Writing about the beginning of the team's camp, Wyatt was gushing about Rudolph's performance.
"So far, Rudolph hasn't left a crack in the door for (Malik) Willis to pass him," he wrote. "The veteran quarterback has been remarkably accurate in the first seven practices of training camp, and he looks poised to win the back-up job."
Wyatt went on to back-up his claim with some numbers. Wyatt tracked Rudolph's performance so far in practice and it shows that he's been the team's best QB through the first few weeks of camp.
"Unofficially, Rudolph has completed 64-of-76 passes in team and 7-on-7 drills combined," he wrote. "That's a completion percentage of 84.2 percent. Rudolph has thrown one interception, on a pass where there looked to be miscommunication with the receiver. I have Rudolph 42-of-49 in team drills, which is 85.7 percent, and 22-of-27 in 7-on-7 drills, which is 81.5 percent. Rudolph's completion percentages are the highest of all three of the team's quarterbacks."
If he continues performing this well, he will lock in the back-up role and could push Levis for time as the starter. The Titans are overjoyed with Rudolph's play so far, noting his veteran experience and mindset as huge separating factors. Titan's Head Coach Brian Callahan has been exteremely complimentary of Rudolph since his arrival, and the compliments are only increasing as the season draws closer.
"It's just his operation and knowing where to go with the ball," Callahan said. "And then when he's throwing it, he's thrown it accurate. I mean, he's made some really nice throws over the course of camp, and he's everything that I remember him being having to play against them. So that's been really positive."
The Steelers might not love reading this, but they wouldn't be surprised to know Rudolph is succeeding. Both Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan spoke highly of him at the end of the 2023 season, and if they hadn't shifted their QB plans to acquire Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Rudolph would definitely still be a member of the Steelers. Fortunately for Rudolph, he has another chance to show he can start in the NFL and so far he's making the most of it.
