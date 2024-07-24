Steelers Get Massive Brandon Aiyuk Update
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to training camp, and all signs point to them not being 100% content with the wide receiver group at their disposal. For those waiting around for a Brandon Aiyuk news bomb, you finally got one, but it doesn't appear promising in the Steelers favor.
With teams across the NFL reporting for training camp, many names looking for contract extensions have made it known they will not be participating until a deal gets done. Aiyuk has voiced his frustrations with the San Francisco 49ers throughout the offseason, even requesting a trade. But according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wideout isn't holding out, and will attend training camp from the start.
Aiyuk is still looking for a long-term deal and expects to get one before the season. The trade request does not appear to be a thing of the past, and remains a possibility for teams looking to make a move for the wide receiver.
Him showing up for training camp does open the door for a deal to get done with the 49ers, and the team has held strong with their stance that something will get worked out. Still, reports claim the two sides have not negotiated since May, leaving plenty of questions to how far they can get before the end of camp and the start of the regular season.
The Steelers are still very much so in the race for Aiyuk, but this update leaves some uncertainty to their timeline for an opportunity, or if they'll get one at all. If Aiyuk did not show up for camp, it would've pushed the envelope for a deal. Now, things can slow down between the wideout and the 49ers.
The wait continues, but the latest news surrounding the star wide receiver is not what many Steelers fans expected as training camp begins.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers RB Changes Jersey Number Before Training Camp
- Steelers Bring In Three WRs Before Training Camp
- Former Steelers CB Roasts Chad Johnson
- Steelers QB Named Surprise Cut Candidate
- Steelers Predicted to Make Huge QB Deal