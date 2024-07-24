Steelers Bring In Three WRs Before Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are testing out three free agent wide receivers ahead of their arrive in Latrobe for the start of training camp. The team worked out three wideouts and a quarterback prior to their departure to Saint Vincent College, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
The team brought in wide receivers Tarik Black, Slade Bolden and Greg Ward Jr., as well as former Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci.
Black was an undrafted rookie out of Texas who signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. Since then, he's played for Indianapolis, the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, appearing in one game. At his Pro Day, he ran a 4.54 40-yard dash.
Bolden comes from Atlanta and the Arthur Smith regime. An undrafted rookie in 2022, Bolden signed with the Baltimore Ravens. The Alabama product spent the 2023 season with Smith and should have some familiarity with his offense if he ends up with Pittsburgh. He's yet to appear in an NFL game.
Ward started his career in 2017 as an undrafted rookie for the Philadelphia Eagles. He's since bounced back and forth between their practice squad and active roster for the last several years until he was released this offseason.
The NFL veteran has played in 40 games, including 13 starts, and has recorded 88 catches for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Steelers will continue working their way through the free agency market as they dive into training camp. At this point in the summer, the 90-man roster is a constant rotation, with new players being added as the team sees fit.
At wide receiver, the team is looking for options to compete for their starting job alongside George Pickens. Their group is deep right now, but with new names coming in for tryouts, changes could be coming if no one impresses early in Latrobe.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers RB Changes Jersey Number Before Training Camp
- Steelers Try Out Two Players Ahead of Training Camp
- Former Steelers CB Roasts Chad Johnson
- Steelers QB Named Surprise Cut Candidate
- Steelers Predicted to Make Huge QB Deal