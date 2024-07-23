Steelers RB Changes Jersey Number
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to head to Saint Vincent College for training camp, but before they leave, one member of their running back room is making a jersey number change.
Former Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals runner Jonathan Ward is hoping to make the Steelers' 53-man roster this summer. Coming in as a tryout during rookie minicamp, Ward was signed just before Organized Team Activities. Now, he's off to Latrobe, but is making a number change beforehand, switching from No. 48 to No. 35, according to the team's website.
Ward wore No. 20 with the Titans and No. 29 with the Cardinals. As for the switch to No. 35, he's likely preparing to earn a place on the roster with a number he'll actually keep. Cornerback Grayland Arnold is No. 35 on the defensive side of the ball, and both players are fighting an uphill battle to stay with the team during the season. If both make the roster, one player will switch.
As for No. 48, it could be headed to linebacker Tyler Matakevich. Matakevich wore No. 44 with the Steelers and Bills during his NFL career, but that number is currently occupied by outside linebacker Julius Welschof. If Matakevich makes the 53-man roster and Welschof does not, a change could be made.
Ward is competing for the final roster spot with Daijun Edwads, Aaron Shumpklin and La'Mical Perine. This is if the Steelers are planning to keep four running backs, which might also include fullback Jack Colletto. If they're only keeping three on the roster, Cordarrelle Patterson is also a name they'll all need to edge out for a 53-man roster spot this season.
The Steelers kick off training camp on July 25 at Saint Vincent College.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Try Out Two Players Ahead of Training Camp
- Former Steelers CB Roasts Chad Johnson
- Steelers QB Named Surprise Cut Candidate
- Steelers WR Says Offense Played Best After Kenny Pickett
- Steelers Predicted to Make Huge QB Deal