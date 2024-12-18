Darius Slay Names Steelers Next HC He’d Play For
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. was at a center of a fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers during their Week 15 matchup, throwing punches after he was nearly blocked into the stands by tight end Darnell Washington, but that didn't sour his thoughts on Mike Tomlin.
During the latest episode of his Big Play Slay podcast, Slay had nothing but good things to say about Tomlin as he mentioned that he's one of the main coaches in the league he'd be interested in playing for.
"Everybody know Mike Tomlin, you know what I'm saying?" Slay said. "One of the best coaches that ever do it. I love Mike Tomlin. Like, if I wasn't playing for Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles, he'd be one of the next coaches I'd be wanting to play for. Just because I hear such great things about him. I done met him a couple times. We had great talks, man. I respect what he's doing over there. He respects my game."
Both Slay and Tomlin have resided at the top of their respective fields for quite some time now, so it's no surprise that the respect between the pair is a two-way street.
The Steelers were interested in bringing the 33-year-old to the Steel City following the 2022 campaign after he was released by the Eagles, but he ended up returning to the team on a three-year deal worth $42 million.
Slay, a six-time Pro Bowler, has posted nine interceptions with 53 passes defended over 72 games since arriving in Philadelphia via trade from the Detroit Lions in 2020.
Tomlin has built up a strong reputation around the league, leading Pittsburgh to 18-straight non-losing campaigns since taking over as head coach in 2007. The team, currently sitting at 10-4, could also clinch its first AFC North title since 2020 with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.
Slay isn't set to hit free agency until after the 2025 season, at which point he'll be 35-years-old, but perhaps there's a world in which he does join Tomlin on the Steelers before he hangs up his cleats.
