Steelers Get Encouraging T.J. Watt Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report following Wednesday's practice as they continue their preparations for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.
Quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal), wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring) and cornerback Donte Jackson were all non-participants for the second-straight day.
On a more positive note, outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ankle) was limited after not participating on Tuesday while defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi held that designation as well.
Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker Elandon Roberts both were held out of practice with a "NIR - Resting Vet" tag. Linebacker Patrick Queen was in that same boat on Tuesday, though he returned as a full participant today.
Watt would appear to be progressing towards a point where can get back on the field in short order, which backs up head coach Mike Tomlin's optimistic statements regarding his availability during his Monday press conference.
With a chance to clinch the AFC North in Baltimore on Saturday, the Steelers could use all the help they can get. Given that X-rays on his ankle were negative while he's also picked up his participation in practice, there appears to be some hope that Watt could be ready to go relatively soon.
Pickens was seen participating in drills on Wednesday after doing so on Tuesday as well, so there's clearly some progress being made in his recovery after he missed Pittsburgh's contests in Weeks 14 and 15 against the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.
Elliott also got in some work after not playing against the Eagles. On the flip side, there have been few updates regarding the status of Fields and Jackson as of this moment.
The final report of the week, which will include game designations, will come out on Thursday afternoon.
