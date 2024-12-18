Analyst: Steelers Are Perfect Kirk Cousins Destination
The Pittsburgh Steelers, after enduring several years of substandard quarterback play following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, adopted a new approach this past offseason by adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to the roster at low price points.
Those acquisitions were aimed at simultaneously raising both the floor and ceiling of the offense and the team itself through two players with varying levels of starting experience at the NFL level.
That gamble has paid off for the Steelers, as they are currently 10-4 and have clinched a playoff berth while Wilson and Fields have each contributed at different points throughout the year. Both signal callers will reach free agency after the season concludes, however, meaning Pittsburgh could suddenly have to start fresh at the position.
Should the Steelers opt not to hand out a significant pay raise to their incumbent quarterbacks, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes they could go back to the well and target current Atlanta Falcons field general Kirk Cousins on a cheap contract after he was benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.
"Think about this, they've got Justin Fields under contract for the rest of the year. They've got Russell Wilson under contract the rest of the year. They got them both for nothing. Like their entire quarterback depth chart was making less money than Mason Rudolph," Florio said via NFL on NBC on YouTube. "If you can do this again, and you can bring Kirk Cousins to run your offense and play Steelers football with Arthur Smith ... We'd like to get a long-term franchise quarterback. We haven't found one yet. So, let's just get a guy who, dollar for dollar, is a hell of a value."
Cousins, who had spent the previous six campaigns with the Minnesota Vikings, inked a four-year deal worth $180 million back in March despite the fact that he tore his Achilles in Week 8 of the 2023 season.
The 36-year-old hasn't looked like himself this year, throwing for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over 14 contests. Now that he's on the sideline in the middle of Atlanta's playoff push, it's become increasingly likely that he'll end up elsewhere in 2025.
Cousins' situation is rather similar to Wilson's from his time with the Denver Broncos, who released him from a $245 million contract and took on $85 million in dead money in the process.
If the Falcons were to find a trade partner, they would incur $37.5 million in dead money. Because Cousins has a full no-trade clause, however, he could dig his heels in and simply refuse to agree to such a transaction for a multitude of reasons and hit the open market for a second-consecutive offseason.
In that case, Atlanta would be responsible for $65 million in dead cap. That would represent a far more palatable outcome for the Steelers, as Cousins would then garner a deal for the league minimum, much like the one Wilson agreed to with the team.
It's far too early to gauge the true likelihood of such a move materializing for Pittsburgh, but it's certainly an intriguing idea. Cousins should improve next season after being another year removed from his injury, and while losing Wilson would sting in this case, it would make it easier for the Steelers to also retain Fields if they so choose while continuing to build a contending roster.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!