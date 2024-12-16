Steelers Giving George Pickens Chance to Play vs Ravens
After missing each of the past two games with a hamstring injury, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has a chance to make his return against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.
Head coach Mike Tomlin did not provide any direct updates on the nature of Pickens' injury during his press conference on Monday, though he did not rule out the 23-year-old star and stated that his level of participation throughout the week would dictate whether or not he'll suit up in Baltimore.
The Steelers' passing offense has faltered over their past two contests, first tallying 158 yards against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 before putting up 128 versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. Getting Pickens back in the near future could help the group evade those struggles in the future as the playoffs draw closer.
There had been some concern that the 2022 second-round pick may remain out beyond Pittsburgh's matchup with the Eagles following some ominous updates that emerged last week, as Tomlin told the media that an MRI on Pickens' hamstring revealed that the injury was more significant than they had originally believed it to be while the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that he had suffered a grade 2 strain.
Pickens did not participate in practice throughout last week, and Tomlin deemed him as "doubtful" to play against the Eagles right off the bat. The fact that the door appears to be open for a return versus the Ravens is a clear step forward and represents positive news for the Steelers as they look to lock down the AFC North.
Pickens has posted 55 receptions for 850 yards, both of which pace Pittsburgh's skill position players this season, while adding on three touchdowns over his 12 contests.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!