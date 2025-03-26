Steelers Meet With Three Ohio State Players Before Pro Day
The Pittsburgh Steelers' pre-draft visits continue as they get closer and closer to the start of the NFL Draft.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan met with Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson and Will Howard ahead of their Pro Day.
Some of the more high-profile pre-Pro Day meetings for Pittsburgh thus far have come with a pair of quarterbacks in Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Texas' Quinn Ewers, and it appears the organization is leaving no stone unturned in the lead-up to the draft.
The Steelers have been connected to Howard on several occasions since the offseason began. The former Kansas State Wildcat transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2024 campaign and proceeded to throw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions en route to the program's first national title in a decade.
Judkins, another transfer who joined the roster this past season after beginning his career at Ole Miss, accumulated 1,060 yards and 14 scores on 194 carries.
As for Henderson, he only ever suited up as a Buckeye during his college days. The fourth-leading rusher in the school's history, he recorded 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns across 144 carries.
