Steelers Expect Aaron Rodgers Answer Soon
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just had their Plan C sign with the New York Giants, watching Russell Wilson close the door on Pittsburgh, and New York close the door on Aaron Rodgers. There seems to be just one option left for both sides, and the Steelers believe this entire saga is finally coming to and end in the coming days.
So far, the Steelers and Rodgers have taken all of the steps to get to a deal. Pittsburgh presented an offer, made it clear that that offer wasn't changing, hosted Rodgers for a "get to know you" visit, and had all other options get taken off the table. Now, they're at the point where an answer should be here, and they remain confident the way they handled it has been the best way possible.
According to sources, the Steelers' expectation is that Rodgers will have an answer by Sunday. No one is certain what that answer will be, and Rodgers landing in Pittsburgh is still not imminent. But the two sides held a positive meeting, and the team remains optimistic that they are his best landing spot.
"We feel pretty good about our chances of getting him, but whether we do or not, we feel pretty good about the man and how he and we went about the process," a team source tells Steelers On SI.
"We appreciated the fact that Aaron listened. I think we did the same. And no matter how this comes to a conclusion, we believe our fans would be very proud of how both parties have handled this.
"There were no beers exchanged at team headquarters. But this was handled like everyone else handles their business in the city of Pittsburgh, minus the beer."
With Wilson off the table and three weeks of contemplating his decision, it appears an answer could be close. No one ever truly knows with Aaron Rodgers, but the team's expectation is that something is coming soon. Whether or not it's the answer they're hoping for is something we'll all find out together.
