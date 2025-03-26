Aaron Rodgers is Out of Options
PITTSBURGH -- It's either the Pittsburgh Steelers or retirement, and if Aaron Rodgers isn't thinking of hanging up his cleats for the final time, it appears he'll be wearing the black and gold this upcoming season.
The New York Giants closed the door on any Rodgers-New York reunion, inking former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million. The deal makes it clear that Wilson is the Giants starter this season, and with Jameis Winston as their backup, they have essentially closed the door on Rodgers.
With the Minnesota Vikings not considering Rodgers at this time, it appears the Steelers are the last teaming standing. Rodgers could wait for Minnesota, who have been rumored to be his favorite landing spot, but the Vikings are looking at names like Ryan Tannehill, and are showing signs of going with a different veteran behind J.J. McCarthy.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are patiently waiting. The team has remained confident throughout the process that they were the best fit for Rodgers. Their offer has not changed since they first made it, and they have held strong that, even if they aren't offering the biggest deal, they provide a winning team and a chance at a championship run over the Giants.
Rodgers could consider retirement, which isn't ruled out of the equation yet. However, his recent visit to Pittsburgh left everyone feeling good, and there seems to be a smaller general sense that he's leaning toward retiring.
So, it looks like it's the Steelers. Pittsburgh expects a resolution to the saga in the coming days, and with Wilson claiming the Giants job, that window may be even smaller.
Rodgers is out of options. Now, it's about finalizing his thoughts on Pittsburgh, making a decision, and most likely signing with the Steelers - ending a story many were starting to believe would never have an ending.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!