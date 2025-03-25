Analyst Floats Bold Steelers, Patriots Trade
As soon as the Aaron Rodgers situation resolves itself, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' top priorities will become working out an extension with star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
The 30-year-old, who was once the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history upon agreeing to a four-year, $112 million deal in September 2021, is now entering the final year of that contract.
Watt finished fourth in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting this past season, his second-lowest finish since 2018, after logging 61 tackles and 11.5 sacks to go with a league-leading six forced fumbles.
The edge rusher market has exploded this month, raising his price by a considerable amount. Nick Bosa entered the offseason with the loftiest average annual value at the position with $34 million, though Myles Garrett ($40 million), Danielle Hunter ($35.6 million) and Maxx Crosby (35.5 million) have all since surpassed him.
Though Watt's production took a step back in 2024, the Steelers appear committed to locking up their all-time sacks leaders on a long-term deal that may exceed what Garrett received from the Cleveland Browns.
ESPN Radio analyst Evan Cohen doesn't believe the situation is so cut and dry, however, stating that Pittsburgh should explore the possibility of trading Watt and retooling the roster if Rodgers doesn't head to the Steel City.
"We always say take big swings," Cohen said on "Unsportsmanlike". "Do they then look at any of the teams in the top 5, 6, 7 of the draft and say, 'Do we ever consider trading T.J. Watt for one of those picks?"
He singled out the New England Patriots in particular as an appealing destination for Watt, theorizing about whether or not they'd part with the No. 4 pick in order to acquire him.
"Would New England say yes for the fourth [overall pick]?" Cohen said.
For starters, there's almost no world in which Pittsburgh entertains any sort of offers for Watt unless contract talks go haywire. Even then, the organization may decide to stay the course and let the situation unfold without rerouting him.
The Patriots would profile as a sensible landing spot for Watt should he come available given their need for a No. 1 pass rusher and culture-setter in head coach Mike Vrabel's first year at the helm. Plus, it doesn't hurt that they still have over $80 million in cap space.
Regardless, any discussions of a Watt trade are purely speculation at this point in time. There's zero reason to think the Steelers would send him elsewhere, and the likeliest outcome in this case is that he'll sign another market-setting extension with the team.
