Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Update: First Deadline Revealed
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP is expected to be closer to a decision, but nothing is imminent, and as confident as Pittsburgh is in a deal, no one truly knows if Rodgers is going to play in 2025, or who he may play for.
So, the Steelers are preparing for alternative routes. They signed Mason Rudolph, and are comfortable with him starting some games, but not all. They’ve started showing their hand in the NFL Draft, and have a few names on their mind, which is why Rodgers’ decision is so crucial.
Well, because of it all, they may be done waiting. The Steelers have reportedly told the veteran that they have a “soft” deadline for him to decide on signing with them or not.
The deadline makes a ton of sense, and if they’re serious about keeping themselves away from quarterback mistakes, they need to make it a hard deadline and the final day Rodgers can decide if he’s joining the Steelers.
Why? Because heading into the NFL Draft without an answer is setting themselves up for bigger problems, missed opportunity, and possibly another Kenny Pickett situation.
With names ranging from Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough down to Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe, the Steelers have options. Those options, though, all depend on their expectations for 2025. Some are starters, some need time, and some are risk that may not be worth taking if they're being thrusted into a starting role too early.
Waiting for Rodgers is fine. But there needs to be a line in the sand somewhere, and their “soft deadline” is the perfect date.
