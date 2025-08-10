Steelers Might Have Two Starting QBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might have two NFL-worthy starting quarterbacks. The first is a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest passers in league history. The other is his backup, who seems to take advantage of every opportunity given, and look good whenever he gets a shot to step on the field.
Mason Rudolph isn't going to surpass Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh. The only way he becomes a starting quarterback for the Steelers this season is if something injury-related happens. Or Rodgers decides he's done playing mid-season.
But the NFL should've caught on to what Rudolph did in the preseason opener. The 29-year-old quarterback completed nine of 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, leading Pittsburgh down the field on the opening drive with ease before finding Darnell Washington for six.
This isn't anything new for Rudolph. The veteran has always stepped in and played well for the Steelers, and when he left last time, he looked just as good as he did against the Jaguars. The only difference was that it wasn't a preseason game. It was an AFC playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Rudolph's only bad play came on a sack where everyone was covered. Rudolph had all day to throw the football but when he felt the pressure, he needed to either run or get rid of the ball. Instead, he hesititated and got sacked.
Besides that, pretty flawless.
Which bares the question, should Rudolph be a starting quarterback somewhere? The answer is probably yes. There aren't 32 teams out there with better starters than the Steelers' backup. Which is great for the Steelers.
Heck, before Rodgers signed in Pittsburgh, everyone was getting real comfortable thinking about Rudolph giving the Steelers shot at a playoff run.
He's not going to end up getting traded or find himself elsewhere with the league competing to trade for him before Week 1. It's just a simple observation that Rudolph didn't miss in a step in his first game back for the Steelers after a year removed in Tennessee.
That's exactly what the Steelers were hoping for. They now head into preseason Week 2 with Aaron Rodgers on the bench, and Rudolph becoming more and more like a player who can lead them pretty far if called upon for any reason this season.
