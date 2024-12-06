Could Ja'Marr Chase Be Option for Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a wide receiver to accompany George Pickens this offseason, and one NFL analyst is tossing out a suggestion the black and gold might be interested in.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verdermane suggested the Cincinnati Bengals should trade Ja'Marr Chase this offseason, pursuing a Tyreek Hill-like deal in return. Why? Because it'll allow them to add the missing pieces they need elsewhere with plenty of draft capital in return.
"Of the half-dozen front-office personnel and general managers I’ve spoken with around the league, almost all believe Cincinnati would either get a deal equivalent to or likely exceeding what the Kansas City Chiefs got when they traded Tyreek Hill in March 2022," Verdermane writes.
That deal included a first-, second-, and fourth-round picks in 2022, and fourth- and sixth-rounders in 2023.
So, the question now becomes, can the Steelers make a phone call? After the season, they will be faced with the task of formulating a plan on how to fill their wide receiver need. The NFL Draft could certainly be their option, but a proven veteran seems to be the approach they've been after all year. And with nothing holding them back from pursuing a blockbuster trade this past summer, maybe they'd be interested in pursuing another this coming spring.
Now, the Steelers price would be higher. That's a given. But how much higher? And what are you paying Chase once you get him? Maybe an even bigger question, can you add a superstar player in return to sweeten the deal?
