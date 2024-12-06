Steelers' George Pickens Has Brutal Response to Browns CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns rivalry is heating up this season, with round two of the AFC North fight set to take place in Week 14. After a loss the first time around, the team is looking for revenge, and with a short turnaround from their first matchup, all eyes are still on George Pickens and Greg Newsome.
At the end of the first game between the two rivals, Pickens and Newsome ended up fighting in the back of the endzone as Russell Wilson heeved a hail mary into the endzone to try and win. The ball fell incomplete and afterward, attention was solely on Pickens and the Browns cornerback.
Well, heading into the second battle, Pickens has made it clear he's focusing on his and the Steelers game. He reiterated multiple times that this week has nothing to do with the Browns looking to play spoiler, and everything to do with Pittsburgh's gameplan. And when asked about meeting Newsome on the field again, he made it thoughts very clear.
"I don't even know who that is," Pickens said.
Cleveland hasn't stopped talking since the game. After their first win, Newsome called Pickens a "fake tough guy," and heading into round two, safety Grant Delpit made it known he's sending a warning to Pittsburgh.
"If I can’t have it, you can’t have it," Delpit said.
The AFC North showdown should bring plenty of firepower to Week 14. And with the Steelers looking to keep their division title hopes alive, and Cleveland looking to play villian, it's going getting hotter.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!