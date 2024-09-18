Steelers' Mike Tomlin Drops Epic Tomlinism
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and as they do every week, they started things off with Mike Tomlin's press conference.
The day felt like any other Tomlin Tuesday. Reporters strolled in, setting up microphones and cameras. The backdrop was down and everyone pateintly awaited the "Good afternoon," that would kick off Chargers week.
But things changed around the 28 minute mark of the press conference, the day turn a turn toward history. Answering a question about giving game balls to players of former teams (for example, Russell Wilson receiving a game ball against the Broncos), Tomlin dropped an early contender for quote of the year, and a new Tomlinism that's going to sit in NFL history forever.
"I can't give you all the ingredients to the hot dog, you might not like it," Tomlin said, poised, no change in emotion despite rocking the NFL world.
To understand what the phrase meant, Tomlin was explaining that he didn't want to dive into giving players game balls, because there are many things he does with his team that he wants to keep private.
The hot dog, or 17 non-losing seasons, probably comes with many ingrediants the public does not know. Sometimes, one slips out, but this time, he's trying to keep the reasoning behind it to him and his team.
You can add this one to the long book of Tomlinisms that feature "The standard is the standard," "Cut your eyelids off because we're not blinking," and "We have red paint so we'll paint the barn red." You could also add this to walking off the podium and a few "we do not care" moments that still make their way to the timeline on a regular basis.
There are many more coming, but heading into Week 3 with another iconic Tomlin moment behind us should indicate a great NFL season ahead.
