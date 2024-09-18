All Steelers

Steelers' Mike Tomlin Drops Epic Tomlinism

This goes right into the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach history book.

Noah Strackbein

Sep 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and as they do every week, they started things off with Mike Tomlin's press conference.

The day felt like any other Tomlin Tuesday. Reporters strolled in, setting up microphones and cameras. The backdrop was down and everyone pateintly awaited the "Good afternoon," that would kick off Chargers week.

But things changed around the 28 minute mark of the press conference, the day turn a turn toward history. Answering a question about giving game balls to players of former teams (for example, Russell Wilson receiving a game ball against the Broncos), Tomlin dropped an early contender for quote of the year, and a new Tomlinism that's going to sit in NFL history forever.

"I can't give you all the ingredients to the hot dog, you might not like it," Tomlin said, poised, no change in emotion despite rocking the NFL world.

To understand what the phrase meant, Tomlin was explaining that he didn't want to dive into giving players game balls, because there are many things he does with his team that he wants to keep private.

The hot dog, or 17 non-losing seasons, probably comes with many ingrediants the public does not know. Sometimes, one slips out, but this time, he's trying to keep the reasoning behind it to him and his team.

You can add this one to the long book of Tomlinisms that feature "The standard is the standard," "Cut your eyelids off because we're not blinking," and "We have red paint so we'll paint the barn red." You could also add this to walking off the podium and a few "we do not care" moments that still make their way to the timeline on a regular basis.

There are many more coming, but heading into Week 3 with another iconic Tomlin moment behind us should indicate a great NFL season ahead.

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

