Steelers Get Update on Chargers QB Justin Herbert
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on the Los Angeles Chargers, but they aren't certain if one of, if not the most important piece of their offense is going to be on the field.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert went down with a lower-body injury in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. While he was able to return, he confirmed after the game that he would get further tests done to determine what exactly happened.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is still working through Herbert's status, and like the Steelers typically do, isn't giving out too much information on the quarterback. But he did confirm the team got good news ahead of Pittsburgh, with Herbert's x-rays coming back negative.
That being said, he also said there will be "further evaluations" throughout the week.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told Steelers OnSI that he's not paying attention to Herbert's status this early in the week, and will monitor his participation, but until it's a concern, will not view it as one.
"I have not to this point in the week," Tomlin said on paying attention to Herbert's status. "I will. I don't speculate and read stuff on Tuesday, it's a waste of time. Participation, or lack there of, is what gets my attention."
If Herbert is not able to play, the Chargers will turn to backup Easton Stick as their starter in Week 3. The 29 year old is 0-4 as a starter, with all four loses coming last season with Los Angeles. He's thrown for 1,133 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, completing 64% of his passes throughout his career.
The Steelers allowed 246 passing yards last week against Denver Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix. They also forced two interceptions, matching the two interceptions they came up with in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more