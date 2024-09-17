Steelers Dealing With Three Injuries Ahead of Chargers Game
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin followed up with updates on the injury status of several players following the team's Week 2 victory over the Denver Broncos.
During his Tuesday afternoon press conference, Tomlin first offered the latest news on linebacker and core special teamer Tyler Matakevich, who left during the fourth quarter against Denver.
"Tyler had a hamstring," Tomlin said. "I don't have a report on his status as I sit here today. I think he's being evaluated as we speak."
Matakevich was initially deemed questionable after suffering the injury, though he did ultimately find his way back on the field before the end of the game.
He played 19 snaps in the contest, all of which came on special teams, and recorded a single tackle.
Matakevich began his career in Pittsburgh in 2016 and spent four years with the organization before dipping to join the Buffalo Bills as a free agent in 2020. He played for another four seasons there before opting to come back to the Steelers this offseason on a one-year deal.
Tomlin then turned to the health of tight end MyCole Pruitt, who went down with a knee injury during Sunday's bout, and said that there was no material change in his status from where he stood postgame.
Pruitt logged 28 offensive snaps versus Denver and did not receive a target. He also appeared on special teams for eight reps, where he made a tackle on Marvin Mims Jr. during a third-quarter punt return.
Pruitt was a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 who spent considerable time with Arthur Smith as a member of both the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons before accompanying him to Pittsburgh.
Wide receiver Ben Skowronek, who has been elevated from the practice squad for each of the first two weeks of the season, injured his shoulder in the course of the game as well.
"Ben's got a shoulder, although we've been elevating Ben, he hasn't been on the 53-man roster," Tomlin said. "Think he had some shoulder discomfort at the end of the game."
Skowronek played six offensive snaps and 12 on special teams in Week 2. He signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Aug. 29 after being waived by the Houston Texans on Aug. 27.
Tomlin also stated that left guard Isaac Seumalo has continued to progress in his recovery from a pectoral injury that has kept him out of action since Aug. 28, and that quarterback Russell Wilson is unlikely to be a full participant this week as he deals with a calf injury that rendered him inactive for the team's first two contests of the year.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more