Steelers LB Leaves Broncos Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played another tight game in the second week of the season. Going up against the Denver Broncos, the team played again without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they went into Mile High Stadium. The team was hoping that they would escape week two without injuries.
Unfortunately that wasn't the case for the Steelers. During the second half of their game, linebacker and special teamer Tyler Matakevich left the game with an apparent hamstring injury. After coming off the field, he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
The Steelers are hoping that this is just a minor injury for Matakevich. He returned to Pittsburgh for his second stint with the organization after originally being drafted by the team in the 2016 NFL Draft. A prolific player at Temple University, he's brought that tenacious physicality throughout his professional career.
Throughout his time with the Steelers and the NFL, he's made his living as a special teams player. His best season with the Black and Gold came in 2017, when he made 23 combined tackles, 18 solo, over 15 appearances. Over his career, he's made 132 combined tackles, recording 95 of them solo.
After another few successful seasons with the Steelers, he signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. With the Bills for four seasons, he brought that same special teams play and leadership to his new team. He was elected a special teams captain three times with the Bills, a testament to how the locker room viewed him.
Without Matakevich, the Steelers will need to look to their practice squad or outside of the organization to find another special teams player. However, his status is unclear at this stage. The Pittsburgh Steelers OnSI team will provide any injury news or developments as they become available.
