Steelers' Mike Tomlin Shares Promising Aaron Rodgers Message
PITTSBURGH -- As the first couple of picks came and went for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft, it became clear that the team was not interested in selecting Shedeur Sanders or any of the other top options at the quarterback position. Why? Because they remain waiting for Aaron Rodgers.
Tomlin made it known during the NFL Draft that the team remains in contact with Rodgers and is having positive conversations. Rodgers perceived interest in the team has seemed to fluctuate up and down, but the Steelers have made clear their interest and offer to him.
Tomlin is also aware that both the media and the fans patience are beginning to wear thin. In an appearance on NFL Network's coverage of the draft, Tomlin spoke on the position and how he viewed outside opinion on it.
"We've had good conversations. We feel good about our plan at the position," Tomlin said. “Certainly, it's yet to be revealed at this point, and I understand the angst not only [the media], but this community that supports us. We're excited about what potentially awaits us there. But really I have nothing to add other than that."
The Steelers entered the draft with a quarterback room consisting of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, widely considered one of the worst such rooms across the league. Following his appearance on the coverage of the NFL Draft, the Steelers would go on to select a quarterback, taking National Champion quarterback Will Howard of Ohio State with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round.
Despite his team's pedigree, scouts seemed to be relatively unimpressed by his work, leading to his fall down the draft boards. Now, he enters quite possibly the easiest quarterback competition in the league. That is, unless Rodgers signs.
It is yet to be seen if the move to select Howard will be sufficient enough to quash the angst that Tomlin referred to. But the Steelers feel confident Rodgers is coming to town, and Tomlin seems to be stressing that more and more.
