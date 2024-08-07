Steelers' Mike Tomlin Smirks Off Brandon Aiyuk Question
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off their first preseason game of the 2024 campaign against the Houston Texans. After a few weeks of training camp and gearing up, the team is ecstatic to get into competitve game action for the first time this season.
In advance of their game, Steelers' Head Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media. He spoke about the team's plan regarding some of their established veterans, gave updates about their injured list, and gave a general preview of the game to come.
When Tomlin opened it up to questions, it wasn't long before someone brought up the rumors surrounding the Steelers. Speculation has spread like wildfire that they are closer to acquiring San Francisco 49ers playmaker Brandon Aiyuk. The Steelers have been involved in trade talks and discussions for Aiyuk for the entirety of the offseason, and it feels more and more like a certainty with each passing day.
NFL insiders Adam Schefter, Mike Garafolo, and Ian Rappoport all poured gasoline on the fire when they reported in various ways that the Steelers were very much still in on Aiyuk. With that in mind, Tomlin was asked if they had any plans to add to their wide receiver depth chart. Tomlin was visibly amused by the question and gave a very Tomlin-like response back. ESPN's Brooke Pryor shared the details via her X account.
"I'll let you guys speculate on that," Tomlin said in response.
Tomlin clearly understood what the question was aimed at, evidenced by the trademark smirk he gave during his response. The Steelers' head coach is a master at giving the media a perfect sound bite, and he did it again with this exchange.
The chatter around the Steelers trading for Aiyuk is loud and constant and not even the head coach can avoid it at this point. Tomlin knows it's futile to deny it or say anything definitive, and his response will continue to fuel the rumor mill. And while trade talks continue, there is an overwhelming sense that the speculation Tomlin referred to will soon turn to reality for the Steelers.
