Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Refs After Game-Changing Call
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers' all-pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged with an unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit against Indianapolis Colts' rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. While the Steelers' defense had a rough game, the penalty extended a drive that ended in the Colts' third touchdown.
"I thought we were playing football. I don't know what we're playing at this point," Fitzpatrick said after the game. "This is not the game I grew up playing and what I grew up living. You can’t hit anybody hard."
On the first defensive series after the Steelers' first touchdown, Colts' backup quarterback Joe Flacco converted on third-and-ten and advanced into Steelers' territory. On second-and-10, Flacco targeted Mitchell deep down the left sideline, but the pass landed well out of reach. Just as the ball hit the ground, Fitzpatrick, running full speed, collided shoulder-to-shoulder with Mitchell.
There was no contact with or between either player's helmet or any shoving after the play. The referees told Fitzpatrick that he hit a defenseless receiver. While this video is in slow motion, the players play at full speed.
Two more third-and-long conversions later the Colts pushed their lead to 24-10 with 14:43 in the fourth quarter.
Going into the contest, the Steelers might have predicted some questionable officiating. The officiating crew in charge had called the second most penalties of any crew through three weeks of the season.
Fitzpatrick finished the game with nine total and six solo tackles against the Colts. In 2021 Fitzpatrick recorded 124 total tackles and 96 tackles in 2022 earning himself 10th place in the Defensive Player of the Year race.
The Steelers finished the loss with six penalties that punished them 53 yards. The Colts scored on the drive, which was their final touchdown of the game, sealing the victory.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!