Colts Have Plenty to Say About Steelers' Justin Fields
The Indianapolis Colts have been impressed by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields while keeping a watchful eye on him this season.
Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin told reporters that Fields presents a huge challenge and is his main concern leading into the team's Week 4 matchup on Sunday.
"Fields, he definitely seems very rejuvenated," Franklin said. "He's been playing really great to start off this year, just very efficient. You can tell that with the confidence of the coaching staff and his teammates, his play is just elevated. You can just see him working through his reads, using his feet to make plays not only in the running game, but also in the passing game."
Fields is currently in the midst of the first three-game winning streak of his career after being dealt to the Steelers this offseason from the Chicago Bears.
The former first-round pick has recorded 518 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air while adding 90 yards on 28 rushing attempts so far this season.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen offered a simple yet complementary evaluation of Fields' performance in Pittsburgh.
"He's playing good ball right now," Steichen said. "They are doing a good job offensively and defensively, and he's playing good."
Fields, who by his own admission has developed his poise and ability to see the field this year, has also been lauded by teammates and coaches for his leadership style and the steadiness he brings to the position.
While the initial plan was for Russell Wilson to be Pittsburgh's starter, it's hard to see how Fields could possibly give him back the job at this juncture. He's led the team to a perfect 3-0 record out of the gates, is an ideal fit in Arthur Smith's scheme and has the entire team rallying around him.
