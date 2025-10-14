Steelers Minority Owner Dies in ATV Accident
PITTSBURGH — Doug Lebda, a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers unexpectedly passed away this weekend. Lebda, who was also the CEO of the online lending marketplace LendingTree, tragically died in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in North Carolina.
LendingTree confirmed Lebda’s unfortunate passing after the event occurred. They also issued some remarks on his impact on their company and community.
”Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers,” the LendingTree board of directors said in a prepared statement. “His passion will continue to inspire us as we move forward together.”
Lebda made his mark on the business world with his company, LendingTree, which he founded in 1996. The service allows users to compare multiple loan offers for different occasions. They are headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Joining the Steelers Family
Lebda was a minority owner in the organization for six years before his death. He purchased a stake in 2019 from David Tepper, who was forced to give up his share of the Steelers as he acquired majority ownership of the Carolina Panthers in the same year. At the time of the purchase, the percentage ownership and the amount Lebda paid was not disclosed, but he was one of three parties to purchase Tepper’s stakes back, joining the Rooney Family and an unnamed third entity, referred to as NC Revocable Trust on the team’s media guide.
Lebda was originally interested in acquiring the Panthers, as he told the Charlotte Observer back in 2019. The Steelers were an ideal pivot for Doug, however. Both because of the financial opportunity joining the Steelers provided and because of the incredible reputation the franchise had in the NFL and across professional sports.
“It’s a good investment,’’ he said in a 2019 interview. “But it’s also an amazing opportunity to be a part of what I think is one of the best organizations of anything in the world.”
Lebda was born in Pennsylvania near Harrisburg. While it wasn’t exactly on the Western side of the state, he was adopted into the Pittsburgh family after he joined the Steelers organization. After growing up in Lewisburg, Pa, he attended Bucknell University and the University of Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Megan, and their three daughters. The Steelers On SI team extends our condolences and best wishes.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!