Steelers Sign Another Former Panthers LB
After releasing Ja'Whaun Bentley and seeing Jon Rhattigan get signed off their practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers are reuniting with a familiar face to help replenish their linebacker depth.
As reported by Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Pittsburgh has signed Jacoby Windmon to its practice squad after previously having him on its roster last year.
Windmon's Collegiate Career
Windmon started his collegiate career at UNLV, where he played parts of three seasons from 2019 to 2021 while posting a total of 169 tackles (16 for loss) and 12 sacks across 30 contests.
He went on to transfer to Michigan State ahead of the 2022 campaign and spent two years with the Spartans, racking up 64 tackles with 6.5 sacks over 11 games during that timeframe.
Windmon later entered the transfer portal following the 2023 campaign before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Windmon's First Steelers Stint
After going undrafted, Windmon inked a deal with Pittsburgh and remained with the team throughout the entire summer. Over its three preseason games, he logged 11 tackles.
He didn't do enough to crack the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, though, and was let go at final roster cuts. Windmon was not claimed on waivers and would later sign to Pittsburgh's practice squad last October before the Carolina Panthers signed him to their active roster in November.
Windmon's Role with Pittsburgh
Windmon was primarily used on special teams after joining the Panthers last season, logging a total of 91 snaps on that side of the ball. He did, however, earn 127 reps on defense towards the end of the campaign as an inside linebacker.
In total, Windmon posted 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks for Carolina. He was cut by the team back in August, however, and hadn't landed with a new team before making a return trip to Pittsburgh.
As a thumper with special teams experience who is familiar with the Steelers and also picked up some regular season experience as a rookie last season, Windmon makes plenty of sense as a practice squad addition for the team.
With Bentley and Rhattigan now gone, Windmon now becomes a prime game day elevation candidate for Pittsburgh if it decides it needs depth at linebacker or on special teams.
