Former NFL QB Will Broadcast Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their 2025 campaign with a game against the Seattle Seahawks. With the Steelers having their home opener, they will look to continue the positive momentum from the previous week's win over the New York Jets into Pittsburgh for their matchup against the Seahawks.
With the days dwindling towards the game, more information about the matchup continues to be revealed. Now, the Steelers know who will be doing the commentary for their game.
The Steelers game this week will be on FOX, and the Steelers did not receive their top broadcasting team of Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. Mark Sanchez and Adam Amin are set to call the Steelers game from the booth, while Kristina Pink is set to be the sideline reporter for the broadcast.
The Sanchez, Amin and Pink team was responsible for the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans game in Week 1, and will now welcome Acrisure Stadium to the NFL season for 2025.
Ironically, Sanchez is most well known for his time with the New York Jets, the Steelers opponent from Week 1. As a starting quarterback in the NFL, Sanchez started in 73 games in his career, throwing 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions across nine seasons in the league. He made the transition to the media following his one game stint with Washington in 2018, and has been involved in the media since. Both with ESPN and FOX, Sanchez is now a seasoned play-by-play veteran.
Amin has been involved in sports broadcasting for major networks for 14 years, having been hired by ESPN in 2011. He has called multiple sports in his time on television, and was hired by FOX Sports to do football in 2020.
Pink has been a sideline reporter in some capacity since 2017 at the local, regional and national levels. She also has experience with basketball, having done sideline reporting for the Los Angeles Clippers before being hired by Fox Sports.
The Steelers will take on the Seahawks at 1PM on FOX, and the Aaron Rodgers experiment is set to continue as planned.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!