Trade Idea Sends Eagles' A.J. Brown to Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been connected to countless wide receivers over the past few months with their depth chart at the position severely lacking. Making a splash move at the trade deadline is easier said than done, but could the team stay true to its "all-in" mantra that it adopted during the offseason and further its status as a Super Bowl contender?
Trouble in Paradise for Reigning Champs
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a blowout 34-17 loss at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 6, which has caused the tension surrounding A.J. Brown to rise as a result.
The 28-year-old hasn't exactly seem thrilled with his role in the Eagles' offense, and his relationship with the team as well as quarterback Jalen Hurts also appears to be trending in the wrong direction from the outside looking in.
Could Steelers Make Most of Opportunity?
If Brown were to be made available by Philadelphia, the Steelers would immediately become one of the more logical landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler.
While running through some hypothetical trade packages for Brown, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin suggested that Pittsburgh could send a pair of contributors in outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and tight end Pat Freiermuth, as well as a 2026 third-round pick, to the Eagles for the star receiver.
"Why on Earth would the Steelers deal for Brown when they already spent picks and big money to land's former college teammate, DK Metcalf, this offseason?" Benjamin wrote. "Because they're all in on winning with Aaron Rodgers this year, and their 4-1 start suggests they'll remain aggressive in roster-building. Freiermuth doesn't have a major role in Steel City anymore, but he might offer both blocking and pass-catching depth as a potential Dallas Goedert successor. Highsmith, meanwhile, is often nicked up but a proven edge rusher (29 sacks, 56 quarterback hits since 2022) to help fill the Eagles' blatant need there. Philadelphia might also send one of its own reserve pass-rushers, like Azeez Ojulari, back to Pittsburgh in this scenario."
Would That Package Make Sense for Pittsburgh?
As one of the favorites to take home another Lombardi Trophy, the Eagles would likely prefer to get back players who could help them win another championship in exchange for Brown rather than a boatload of picks.
It would sting for the Steelers to part ways with a pair of homegrown talents in Highsmith and Freiermuth, but from a pure roster-building perspective, the move would make a ton of sense for the organization.
Freiermuth's logged just 42 snaps over Pittsburgh's last two games, both of which have come against 4-3 defenses, and has just 17 receiving yards over his last three contests.
Highsmith, who returned from an ankle injury in Week 6, is a major difference-maker off the edge, but the emergence of Nick Herbig has perhaps made him more expendable.
Additionally, Freiermuth is under contract through 2028 while Highsmith's deal is set to run out following the 2027 campaign. Brown's pact, on the other hand, will carry through the 2029 season while also including a potential "out" after 2026.
As one of the top receivers in the league, Brown would create a nearly unstoppable duo with his former Ole Miss teammate in Metcalf and provide the Steelers with a real chance at winning a Super Bowl.
Losing both Highsmith and Freiermuth would be hard to swallow, but it'd be worth it in order to bring in Brown.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!