Steelers Can't Miss Raiders WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can't miss on Jakobi Meyers. Unless the Las Vegas Raiders are 100% certain they're going to sign him, and they aren't letting anything get in their way, the Steelers should see a cracked door and run right through it, not just because Meyers makes sense, but because the situation does too.
The Steelers could use Meyers, but that's not really a surprise. They've been searching all offseason with a wide receiver to add to their mix, and no matter how many times general manager Omar Khan says they like they're group, they're continuing to call around for any available wide receiver out there.
Ask Gabe Davis, who visited twice this offseason.
What really drives the theory that this could happen, though, is that the Raiders could afford to make it happen. They already had the door open with rookies Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr., but then they swung it wide open by signing Amari Cooper to a one-year deal.
There's nothing holding either side back. The Steelers have plenty of cap space available, making a new deal for Meyers easy. He's not a $30 million per year receiver, but instead will be looking for a pay bump near the $20 million mark for his services. And this season, he's only making just under $11 million.
The contract - done.
The trade shouldn't be astronomical, either. Meyers is a candidate to be moved for a mid-round draft pick, with maybe a player added to the deal. Pittsburgh has plenty of depth pieces with potential that can act as a "plus change" addition to any trade offer they make. Beanie Bishop? DeMarvin Leal? One of thier current wide receivers?
The whole situation sits so perfectly for the Steelers to take advantage of. It doesn't mean they're going to, but they certainly should.
It's been a summer of sitting around making everyone phone call imaginable for Khan. At this point, his hand has to be tired. But there's one phone call left to make, and it somehow worked out best for Pittsburgh if they can pull it off, because while McLaurin would've been big and Davis would've made sense, no one is a better fit for what the Steelers are looking for than Meyers.
So, they must make it happen.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!