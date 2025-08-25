Steelers Plan for Will Howard Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- It seems that Skylar Thompson has done enough to earn a roster spot to begin the Pittsburgh Steelers season. After putting together a heroic preseason for the organization and a timely injury to the competition, Thompson is on the cusp of the Steelers roster for Week 1 against the New York Jets.
According to Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, Thompson is a lock to make the team to begin the season. With the injury to Howard robbing him of valuable preseason action, Dulac recently explained on the Randy Baumann and DVE Morning Show why that may have cost the rookie a chance on the 53-man roster. Instead, Dulac predicted that Howard would be placed on injured reserve, keeping him out at least through the first four weeks and possibly the entire season.
"I think Skylar Thompson makes the team," he said. "Their plan is they're gonna put Will Howard on IR...Let's face it, there's no reason not to just leave him there because you didn't play in a preseason game. The coaches don't spend the regular season teaching. Once you get to the regular season, it's all about the game plans and Xs and Os."
By putting Howard on the IR, the Steelers don't risk losing the recently drafted signal-caller. The organization clearly values Howard, but they also can't deny the impressive performance from Thompson is a better fit for their immediate needs.
"And so, Will Howard, they're not gonna expose him," Dulac continued. "So the safe thing to do is leave him on IR until they think maybe it;'s not worth keeping Skylar Thompson, but I think he's proved that he's worth keeping as the number three quarterback.
The injury to Howard opened the door for Thompson, and he's run away with the opportunity. Throughout the preseason, he was the quarterback who played the most time for the Steelers. While he played mostly against second- and third-string opponents from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers, the statistics were nonetheless impressive.
Over three preseason appearances, he completed 41 of 56 passing attempts, good for a completion percentage of 73.2%. He connected for four passing touchdowns and an individual interception, while also scrambling four times for 11 rushing yards.
The NFL mandates that all 53-man rosters must be submitted by 1 pm PST on Tuesday, August 26th. Over the next day, everything is up in the air, but if Dulac's insight holds up, the quarterback decisions have already been made.
