Steelers' Najee Harris Addresses Game-Changing Fumble
PITTSBURGH -- In the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers hopes of winning were mostly vanquished following a fumble by running back Najee Harris with just under six minutes to go in the third quarter.
The following Eagles possession would end in a Jalen Hurts touchdown, putting the Steelers down by two scores. Neither team would score following that, and the Eagles won 27-13.
Following the game, Harris spoke to the media and his fumble came up in the questions. Harris responded, taking blame for the play and making clear what happened.
"I took my eyes off of it." Harris said. "I was looking at the hole right and took my eyes off of the football and I fumbled it."
Harris' maturity and ability to own up to the miscue is refreshing following weeks of Steelers' players racking up fines. The fumble doesn't seem like it is part of a recurring trend, and Harris should be just fine to close out the season.
Following the Harris fumble, the Steelers were never really able to get back into the game, struggling to get any momentum in the fourth quarter. The Steelers offense that had been exciting over the last couple weeks looked largely lifeless with the exception of the Pat Freiermuth touchdown, their only touchdown of the game.
Even Boswell looked shaky for a moment, with one of his made kicks bouncing off the upright and in. An all-around shaky game for the offense meant the defense had to step up more, and they were unable to.
Now, the Steelers set their sights on a Saturday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. With a win against the Ravens, the Steelers would lock up the divisional title and be set in a top spot for the playoffs. They clinched a playoff berth with the Dolphins and Colts losses in Week 15.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!