Watch: Fight Breaks Out Between Steelers, Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- The battle of Pennsylvania was slated to be a battle, but it took just 10 minutes into the first quarter for tempers to boil over between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles. The 10-3 Steelers traveled to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the 11-2 Eagles in a cross-conference matchup and competition for state supremacy.
From the first possession of the game, the Steelers were in for a physical altercation. Some large hits, turnovers, and quarterback sacks set the kindling and lit the match, but a red-zone run from Pittsburgh devolved into an all-out brawl.
As Steelers running back Najee Harris took a hand-off and was forced out of bounds, tight-end Darnell Washington blocked Eagles cornerback Darius Slay hard, and took him all the way through the endzone. The Eagles defense was not pleased with this and as they confronted Washington, the Steelers offense joined in and soon seemingly every player on the field was huddled up, pushing and shoving.
Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who has played the part of peacekeeper a few times this season for George Pickens, was livid during this exchange. He had to eventually be restrained by Russell Wilson and Pat Freiermuth as the piles separated.
It took a few moments, but the officials were able to separate the two sides and things calmed down. Steelers WR Calvin Austin III was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty for pushing Eagles CB Cooper DeJean. The results of the altercation cost the Steelers 14 yards, pushing them back from within the 5 yard-line all the way back to the 18. The team would end the drive with a field goal.
The fight cemented the tone of the game. It quickly became an all-out brawl, and as the two conference giants go at it, neither side is willing to relent in the battle for the state of Pennsylvania.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!