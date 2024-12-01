Steelers WR Avoids Injury After Scary Hit
After taking a big hit on the Pittsburgh Steelers' first passing play of their Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Calvin Austin III appears to have avoided a serious injury.
Russell Wilson targeted Austin, who lined up from the slot, on a throw of just over 20 yards on a 1st-and-10 from the Steelers' own 15-yard line. As Austin was positioning himself to make a catch, Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither came in early and leveled him before the ball could travel far enough.
As a result, Davis-Gaither was flagged for a pass interference while Austin remained down on the field. There was no direct contact to his head, however, and he eventually got up on his own power and jogged off the field.
Austin returned later on during in the drive, though it was prematurely ended by a pick-six from Cincinnati cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, which gave it a 7-0 lead.
With it seeming as though Austin sidestepped any sort of serious injury, the Steelers can breath a sigh of relief given how the play looked in real time.
The 25-year-old came into the day with 20 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns.
