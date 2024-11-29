Steelers Star Doubtful For Bengals Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of a Week 13 road bout with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) was a limited participant for the second day in a row, though he received a "questionable" game designation for Sunday.
Highsmith's return to practice for the first time since sustaining his injury in Week 10 versus the Washington Commanders is an encouraging sign regardless of if he suits up or not against the Bengals.
Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed some hope that the 27-year-old would progress to the point where he could, in fact, return, though Pittsburgh and Highsmith will have to wait a little while longer for that to materialize.
He has logged three sacks and 19 total tackles across six contests after previously missing time earlier in the season following a groin injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) was ruled out after he was a full participant on Wednesday and limited for each of the past two days.
The Steelers opened the 21-day return window for him on Wednesday while he remains on the reserve/injured list. Adams went down with his injury versus the New York Jets in Week 7, and he has posted a sack to go with eight total tackles over eight games.
Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) was also ruled out for Sunday's meeting with the Bengals after participating in a limited capacity on both Thursday and Friday.
Trice, who like Adams is on injured reserve currently, had his 21-day window opened two weeks ago on Nov. 14. Should the Steelers opt not to activate him before that period closes, he will be forced to miss the remainder of the campaign.
Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (hip) and safety Damontae Kazee (illness) both did not earn a designation and are likely good to go for Sunday.
