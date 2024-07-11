Steelers RB Turning Heads After Dropping Weight
PITTSBURGH -- Najee Harris is entering a critical season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team's first-round pick in 2021 is entering his fourth season in the NFL. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, which means this could be Harris' final season in Pittsburgh.
It seems Harris is doing everything he can to have his best season yet and earn a new contract. According to one NFL insider, that includes losing weight. Team analyst and color commentator Craig Wolfley recently appeared on the Big Blue Kickoff Live show hosted by the New York Giants. During his appearance, host Paul Dattino asked Wolfley about the Steelers' starting running back.
Wolfley was very complimentary of Harris and his efforts this offseason. Pointing out his weight loss, Wolfley believes this could lead to more explosiveness from Najee.
"Najee Harris has slimmed down, dropped some weight," he said. "Now think about this, when Le'Veon Bell, before he was drafted, Mike Tomlin said to him, 'You need to drop some weight, about 20 pounds.' Lev Bell did. Lev Bell, no matter how it ended up, this guy was a terrific running back. Now, we see Najee Harris has decided, he came in the spring and he has dropped some weight."
The comparison to Le'Veon Bell is a curious one by Wolfley. Aside from their playing weight, the two running backs played very different styles.
Harris plays a bruising style of running. He makes his best plays between the tackles and is a burden to bring down. He's rushed for 1,000 yards or more in every NFL season of his career.
The biggest difference between Harris and Bell however is that Najee isn't a threat as a breakaway runner. He only has three 30+ yard runs since entering the league in 2021 and just 15 runs of 20 yards or more. Not all of that falls on him, some of it falls on a poor offense, but that doesn't negate that the scouting reports on him out of college have been proven correct.
Entering a pivotal season, Harris has to be at his best. He is likely playing his final season with the Steelers but could put himself in line to earn a large payday on the open market. With a slimmer build and a determined mindset, Najee Harris should be an absolute force in 2024.
