Steelers Rookie Impressing After Position Change
PITTSBURGH -- As OTAs continue, It's clear that Pittsburgh Steelers' newly appointed offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, is heavily interested in a run-first offense. To achieve this, the team has fortified their offensive line through free agency and back-to-back top draft choices.
A big piece of that puzzle is first-year tackle Troy Fautanu. The 20th overall pick in the 2024 draft is lining up as a right tackle in OTAs, signaling a switch from his college position on the opposite side. One of the characteristics scouts praised about Fautanu's game was his positional flexibility, so this isn't a monumental change for the 23-year-old.
Still, switching sides of the offensive line in addition to being a rookie in the NFL is no easy task. Early on, his teammates have been extremely complimentary, especially two of his fellow linemen.
Veteran Dan Moore Jr. is in a losing competition with Broderick Jones for the starting left tackle spot. Throughout his career in Pittsburgh, he's had to fill several roles on the line, including snaps at both tackle positions. So when asked about how the Steelers' most recent first-round draft pick is faring, Moore had positive words for Fautanu.
"Troy is doing a really good job with his transition," Moore told reporters. "He looks a lot better at right tackle than I did. He has good feet, long arms, he's got a lot of tools."
Second-year tackle Broderick Jones similarly had some compliments ready for his rookie teammate when asked if he saw Fautanu as a right tackle.
"I feel like Troy can be whatever he wants to be at the end of the day. Because he has the ability, he has the size, he has the talent. So, it's just all about what he's comfortable with."
Jones certainly knows about playing on both sides of the line. A left tackle in college, he was asked to switch to the right as a rookie and played all of his snaps as a starter there last season. In year two, he is switching back to his more natural position and Fautanu is now the one learning a new side of the line.
With training camp and preseason still ahead for the Steelers, the offensive line remains one of the most exciting aspects of the team. And while Fautanu has a lot to learn and experience in his transition to right tackle, the support and belief is already there from his fellow linemen.
