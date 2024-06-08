Steelers Nearly Landed Texans DB Last Season
Grayland Arnold will give the Pittsburgh Steelers another body to compete for a nickel or cornerback spot. Arnold, a former undrafted free agent, inked a one-year deal and will look to battle for a spot.
Arnold has appeared in 26 NFL games -- six with the Philadelphia Eagles and 20 with the Houston Texans. However, Arnold almost played some of those games with the Steelers last year. Per Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski, Arnold said he nearly ended up with his new team last season.
"After his first organized team activities session with the Steelers on Wednesday, Arnold said he had verbally agreed to join the Steelers while he was briefly on the market during November of last season but the Texans hurriedly worked to retain him to assist with their secondary depth," Adamski wrote.
Ever since the Steelers saw the departure of three play slot cornerback options this offseason, they have been looking for a player capable of filling the positional need. Arnold figures to play the position, but he is willing to do whatever the staff feels necessary.
"I am here for whatever coach might need me to do, wherever," Arnold told reporters. "That’s how I built my career, just being a guy who is coachable and willing to do any job, whether its special teams or inside or outside. Whatever the coach needs and whatever the team needs to win."
Last season, Arnold lined up in the slot 113 out of 143 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He earned an above average 71.4 PFF player grade, and his grade for coverage was a big plus at 77. Arnold took about 20 snaps as a free safety last season, too. Arnold allowed 10 receptions on 12 targets.
Arnold's best game, per PFF, came against the Steelers last season during a Week 4 matchup. Arnold played 42 snaps and registered five tackles and two assisted tackles, while allowing two receptions on four targets. He earned a season-high 77.2 coverage grade from PFF, along with an overall grade of 74.3.
The 5-foot-10, 187-pound cornerback first joined the Steelers for an organized team activity on Wednesday.
