Steelers Need OLB Help After Losing Star
While the Pittsburgh Steelers await more details on the nature of Alex Highsmith's groin injury, the team needs to scan the market for another edge rusher to round out the rotation.
Highsmith left during the second quarter of Pittsburgh's 20-10 Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was slow to get up after failing to finish a sack and later headed to the medical tent, which revealed that his diagnosis was serious enough to eventually rule him out for the remainder of the game.
Nick Herbig stepped up in a big way while filling Highsmith's shoes, as he tallied two sacks and three pressures over eight pass rush opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus.
Herbig's potential has been evident dating back to the preseason, where he recorded four sacks and six pressures, and even his rookie season in 2023 featured a few splash plays.
The Wisconsin product has shown an impressive amount of growth during his second year in the Steelers' system, and the team should feel confident turning him loose and letting him get after the quarterback with an increased snap count alongside fellow Badgers alum T.J. Watt for as long as Highsmith is inactive.
There shouldn't be a huge drop-off in production among Pittsburgh's starting pass rushers out on the edge for the time being, but the depth has suddenly become a huge concern.
There aren't a ton of in-house options currently at the Steelers' disposal, either. Jeremiah Moon is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, and Adekunbo Ogundeji is the only traditional edge rusher currently on the team's practice squad.
Malik Reed is a free agent and has experience playing in Pittsburgh's system in 2022. There are several veteran options out there such as Shaq Lawson and Marquis Haynes Sr. who are logical fits as well, though it remains to be seen if the Steelers dip into that territory.
It's likely too early to look at trade options, but former Steelers Genard Avery and Bud Dupree, who are with the Indianapolis Colts and Chargers, respectively, figure to be potential targets if the team goes in that direction.
Pittsburgh cannot move forward without making some sort of move for an additional edge rusher, particularly if Highsmith is out for an extended period of time, and it would be wise for the organization to strike quickly on that front.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!