Steelers Look Special in Win Over Chargers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 in week three of the NFL season moving the black and gold to 3-0.
Justin Fields finished with 245 passing yards on 78.13% passing while passing for one touchdown, rushing for one touchdown and tossing an interception.
The Chargers behind running back J.K. Dobbins and new head coach Jim Harbaugh have dominated this season with a ground-and-pound offense. With a 1:00 p.m. start, the west-coast Chargers might have needed a wake-up call. Steelers' linebacker Patrick Queen delivered early with a strong tackle onto Dobbins for little gain.
In front of the home crowd for the first time, the Steelers' offense answered the Chargers three-and-out with one of their own. The Chargers' front seven stuffed two rushing attempts by Fields and one by running back Najee Harris.
Chargers' left tackle Joe Alt, the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft, has quickly gained respect as one-half of an elite tackle-duo opposite Rashawn Slater. But Alt hasn't seen anyone like Steelers' edge rusher T.J. Watt. On third down, Watt had a clear path to Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert forcing Alt to draw a holding penalty.
Another forced three-and-out was to no benefit to the Steelers' offense. After two drives, half of the Steelers' six offensive snaps resulted in negative yards. Four drives and four three-and-outs.
The dam was bound to break. Dobbins kept the Steelers honest with three ineffective rushes up the middle. Then Herbert used his eyes to trick Steelers' sophomore cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to run to the flat leaving Chargers' sophomore receiver Quentin Johnston wide-open down the sideline to start the scoring.
The Steelers' blocking was great on their third series. The offensive line repeatedly gifted Fields clean pockets allowing receptions to six different receivers. Although an issue last year, receivers that didn't get the ball made several key blocks for ball carries.
Fields returned the favor. Facing little pressure, six different receivers caught passes including offseason additions Scotty Miller and Cordarrelle Patterson. Finishing off the 70-yard drive, Fields executed a flawless read-option and found the endzone for the first time this season tying the game 7-7 midway through the second quarter.
The Chargers offense reached a new gear after their first touchdown with a balanced attack that gained yards on eight straight snaps for 61 yards. But the Steelers' touted bend-don't-break defense showed up. On Pittsburgh's nine-yard line, Cameron Heyward got a tackle-for-loss, and then the pass-rush pressured Herbert into his first incompletion forcing a field goal with 3:13 left in the first half.
After 11 straight completions, Fields targeted Pickens, the Steelers' most trusty receiver. Pickens couldn't fight through a hold on his right arm and couldn't complete the catch on third down. If counted as one, that would be Pickens's sixth career drop.
With only 44 seconds on the clock, the Steelers and Fields know who needs the ball. Fields gave Pickens a chance at redemption. Pressured, Fields jolted and looked poised to run. Previously, Fields might have used his legs. Showing real growth, Fields reset his feet and found Pickens 27 yards down the sideline for their biggest play so far. An unfortunate Pat Freiermuth drop forced Chris Boswell to attempt a career-long field goal, but a skewed hold and wind helped Boswell push the kick right.
The Steelers trailed 10-7 at the half.
Out of the locker room, the Steelers run game remained ineffective. A six-yard rush by Harris was the longest run of the game for the offense through six drives. But through the air, Fields continued to deliver. Long passes to Calvin Austin III, Miller and Friermuth brought Boswell into easy-field-goal range tying the score at ten a piece.
A three-and-out deep in the Chargers' territory and a penalty on the punt gave the Steelers incredible field position. Despite starting on the Chargers' 41-yard line, Fields committed his first turnover as a Steeler on the first play of the series with a deflected pass interception.
The Chargers' first play of the series ended in an even worse disaster. Herbert, who suffered a high ankle sprain last week against the Carolina Panthers, was sacked by Elandon Roberts and limped off the field before sitting on the ground in pain. With backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke in, the Steelers forced another three-and-out.
With hindered offensive production, the Chargers defense needed to step up. Los Angeles held Pittsburgh to third down three times but committed unacceptable penalties on each key down.
Freiermuth extended a long catch suffering unnecessary roughness, Fields took a shot to his head late extending the drive and Pickens drew pass interference despite not getting targeted on third-and-two. Even with the extra chances, the Steelers were held to a Boswell field goal getting a 13-10 lead.
When Renegade plays, there's no stopping Watt. After an impressive tackle-for-loss from Porter Jr. and a rare defensive delay of game penalty on Keeanu Benton, the Chargers faced third-and-five. Watt beat Alt immediately off the snap and brought Heinicke down for his 99.5 career sack, forcing a punt.
Fields's growth is apparent. After reading the front side, Fields checked the backside and connected with Pickens for 14 yards. A couple of great runs from Harris later, Fields found Austin III for a 55-yard touchdown over the middle of the field extending the Steelers' lead to 20-10 late in the fourth quarter. Austin finished with four receptions for 95 yards.
Now up two scores, Pittsburgh defense was flying at full speed. On the first play of the series linebacker Nick Herbig recorded his second sack of the game. Two plays later, Heyward, who had applied great pressure all game, gave the Steelers' their fifth sack of the game forcing another three-and-out.
Miraculously, the Chargers started the second half with more yards than they ended with as they recorded -5 yards.
With time on the Steelers' side, the ground game had to execute. Harris and Patterson finished the game out with several runs for first downs, carrying Chargers defenders on every one.
The Steelers finished with 347 total yards. Arguably, the 20-10 Steelers' victory is the biggest of Fields's carrier. Sitting 3-0 and on top of the AFC North, Fields future as the Steelers' starting quarterback is looking bright.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!