Steelers Have New Answer for Starting Safety
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had their first game of the season that accurately reflected expectations going into the year, defeating the New England Patriots in a defensive bout 21-14 away from home.
Part of the reason why the Steelers finished with the win was their stifling defense powered by multiple personnel changes. Ahead of the previous week’s matchup, the Steelers signed Jabrill Peppers following him spending the previous season with this past week’s opponent in the Patriots.
The move immediately paid off, as Peppers made a marked impact in his first start with the team, forcing and recovering a fumble off former teammate running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Peppers was given the start in the win instead of a different defensive back that was new to the team, Juan Thornhill.
After the performance that Peppers had, it is clear that he should be leading the team at the safety position, taking the role from Thornhill. In the first two games of the season, the Steelers struggled to defend the pass well, particularly in the second game when they allowed 295 passing yards in their loss to the Seahawks.
Then, once Peppers took the role in Week 3, he stood out in the secondary. He amassed 6 tackles throughout the game as well as the aforementioned forced fumble. While it seems that Stevenson may be prone to fumbles, Peppers effort on the play was notable nonetheless.
It is possible there is a disparity in talent between the Seahawks passing game and the Patriots passing game, but there is an undeniable talent disparity at this point in time between Peppers and Thornhill.
It is far too early to tell what Peppers’ future will be, as he signed a one year deal with the Steelers in the midst of the season and will finish the season being 30 years of age.
That being said, his coverage ability looked stronger than what had been seen for the most part by any Steelers defensive back in recent years. The Steelers should be proactive with this, continuing to keep him in an elevated role as the season carries on.
