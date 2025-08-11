Steelers New QB3? Rookie WRs Making Roster?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from their first preseason game with a victory and plenty of takeaways. The the team was led by most of their second-team, but they had a few starters in, including their offensive line. And leaving Florida to head back to Saint Vincent College for the final days of training camp, they have to feel pretty good about a few things.
For starters, Roman Wilson. The Steelers had questions about their WR3 behind DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin, and with both sitting during the preseason opener, Wilson was set to lead the way for the Steelers receiving game.
He started things off by catching the first two passes of the game from Mason Rudolph. Shortly after, tight end Darnell Washington put the first points on the board with a touchdown reception that was too easy.
This was all while the first-team offensive line gave Rudolph all the time in the world to throw the football. A sight everyone was waiting for - and very nervous wouldn't come.
But things didn't end there. The Steelers' backups stole the show with strong performances from a number of players. Skylar Thompson put himself in competition for the final quarterback spot, which was held firmly by rookie Will Howard heading into the season. Thompson can't slow down now, but after his showing in Jacksonville, it's hard to deny that he's got a shot at making the roster with Howard out due to a hand injury.
What does Thompson need to do to win the position battle? Maybe it's as simple as not losing it. Maybe, it's by doing a lot more.
Then, there were the wide receivers. Scotty Miller lead all pass-catchers with four receptions, showing once again that he's one of the best-looking wide receivers on the Steelers roster.
Undrafted rookies Ke'Shawn Williams, Max Hurleman and Roc Taylor put their name in the hat for a roster spot, with Williams and Hurleman catching touchdowns and Taylor continuing to be a fan-favorite. The real question now is who can make the roster? And will the Steelers allow any to?
