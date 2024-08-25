Steelers News: Ravens Coach Passes Away
PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens lost their long-time offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, who died on Sunday at 70 years old.
D'Alessandris was a native of western Pennsylvania, growing up in Aliquippa, Pa., 20 miles north of Acrisure Stadium up the Ohio River in Beaver County. He would attend Center High School and then played guard for Western Carolina, finishing as Team MVP and captain as a senior.
He started off his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Western Carolina, working there for two seasons from 1977-78.
D'Alessandris worked as the offensive line coach for Livingston, now West Alabama, from 1979-82 and as their offensive coordinator in 1983. He spent two seasons as offensive line coach for Memphis, 1984-85 and the next four seasons at Chatanooga, 1986-89, serving as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach the first two seasons, then just offensive line coach the next two seasons.
He would coach for the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League in 1990 and then the Birmigham Fire in the World League of American Football for two seasons, 1991-92, before going back to the college ranks.
He was the offensive line coach/assistant coach for Samford in 1993, but after that, would only serve as an offensive line coach the rest of his career.
D'Alesandris coached at Texas A&M in 1994, the Memphis Mad Dogs in the CFL in 1995, Pitt in 1996, then Duke for five seasons from 1997-2001 and his final collegiate stop at Georgia Tech for six seasons from 2002-07.
He finally made it to the NFL in 2008, spending two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as assistant offensive line coach for two seasons.
D'Alessandris spent three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, 2010-12, and the San Diego Chargers, 2013-15, as their offensive line coach.
The Ravens hired D'Alessandris in 2017 and he spent seven seasons with the team through to 2024 bolstering their offensive line around quarterback Lamar Jackson.
D'Alessandris also greatly improved the Ravens' running game, as they led the league in 2023 at 156.6 yards per game, in 2020 with 191.1 yards per game and in 2019 with 206.0 yards per game. They never ranked lower than No. 3 in the NFL in rushing yards per game in his final six seasons with the franchise.
He had a great impact on players like center Tyler Linderbaum and guard Kevin Zeitler, who earned their first Pro Bowl nods last season, as well as others like tackles in Ronnie Staley, Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda and center Bradley Boseman.
