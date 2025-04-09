Shedeur Sanders Responds to Steelers News
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to bring in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a pre-draft visit, adding another quarterback to their list this NFL Draft cycle. There's growing belief the team is on a short list to select Sanders in the opening round, and with the news of him heading to Pittsburgh, that belief is only growing.
Steelers On SI broke the news that Sanders was on his way to a Top 30 visit with head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers brass. Shortly after, Sanders confirmed the visit by responding to the news on social media.
On his Instagram story, the Colorado QB wrote, "Legendary," in response to the report.
The Steelers are keeping all doors open with the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, they are believed to be targeting positions like defensive tackle, wide receiver, running back and even offensive linemen and defensive backs. But quarterback has remained in the mix, and is becoming a clear position of focus with some higher and mid-round picks.
Sanders joins Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Louisville's Tyler Shough as quarterbacks coming to Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit. Dart and Shough are a little more unknown on when they'll be selected, while Sanders is a bonafide first-round pick. The only question is where in the first round.
The Steelers may have to make a move to get him if they are thinking about Sanders, but depending on how far he drops, they may not have to move too far. With continued interest in Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers are hoping the four-time MVP is their quarterback this season, but they are well aware they need to take a shot on their next franchise passer.
Sanders now joins the list of candidates they're considering for that opportunity.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!